Jim Stagg
PEKIN - Jim Stagg, 84, of Pekin passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born Sept. 25, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to James and Lois Stagg, he married Carolyn "Corky" Plunkett on Dec. 27, 1959, in Evansville, Ind. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past December.
Also surviving are one son, Steve (Amy) Stagg of Okemos, Mich.; three grandchildren, T.J. Stagg, Luke Stagg and Jake Stagg, all of Okemos, Mich.; and one brother, William (Bobbie) Stagg of St. Joseph, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, James H. "Jimmy" Stagg, Jr. on April 26, 1998, in Pekin.
He served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Evansville.
Jim worked for American General Finance for more than 35 years, retiring in 1998 as an audit supervisor. He and Corky enjoyed traveling after retirement.
He loved to play golf and was known for collecting golf balls. He also enjoyed just being outside and gardening. Jim was a former member of the Pekin Elks Lodge and Pekin Moose Family Center. Jim was honored and thoroughly enjoyed traveling on a 2018 Honor Flight, accompanied by Steve. Afterwards, he shared the Honor Flight story by visiting schools. Jim and Corky established scholarships in Jimmy's memory at Illinois Central College and another at Loras College in memory of a colleague. His favorite pastime was to watch his grandsons play sports.
He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin.
A brief funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. William Hussmann, Corky's nephew, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Navy and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to Easterseals Central Illinois, 507 East Armstrong Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.
