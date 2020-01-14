Home

Jim Steveson


1935 - 2020
Jim Steveson Obituary
Jim Steveson
EAST PEORIA - Jim Steveson, 84, of East Peoria passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6:27 a.m. at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born on March 7, 1935, in Peoria, the son of Howard J. and Louise (Gudat) Steveson. He married Maudellen Murphy on October 14, 1967, in Peoria, and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2018, in East Peoria.
Jim is survived by his two children, Jerri E. Steveson of Pekin and James (Deb) Steveson Jr. of East Peoria; three grandchildren, Amanda Hinrichs of Pekin, April (Logan) Harmon of East Peoria and Joshua (fiancé, Faith Decker) Steveson of East Peoria; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Sabla of Pekin and Lily Jo Harmon of East Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Jim worked as a brick mason for Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member and Past Master of Joseph Robbins Lodge #930 A.F. & A.M. in Bartonville. He also was a member of Valley of Peoria Scottish Rite Temple. Jim was an avid Peoria Rivermen fan, being a season ticket holder for decades. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Jim's memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria, with full military honors. Visitation for he and Maudellen will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or .
Online condolences may be made to Jim's family at remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
