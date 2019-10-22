|
Jimette Pruett
PEORIA - Jimette Michelle Pruett, age 51, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her home.
Jimette was born on September 10, 1968, in Tucson, AZ, to James R. Pruett and Sally A. Smith.
Surviving are her mother, Sally McElhaney of Chillicothe, IL; her sisters, Amber Tucker-Fishel of Chillicothe, IL, and Laurel Tucker of Low Point, IL; and a niece and two nephews, Drew, Cammi and Luke.
She was preceded in death by her father; her nephew, Jake; her grandparents, Lloyd and Maxine Pruett and Charles F. and Violet C. Smith; her aunt, Shirley Crocker; and her uncle, George Smith.
Jimette graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School and attended Columbia School of Art in Chicago. She was also a member of Northwoods Community Church.
When she was a youngster in the 1970s, she traveled with her family all over the U.S. She was a big animal lover and was never without her trusty sidekick, Lil Mister. Jimette had a very caring, giving heart and would always lend an ear, without judgement, to anyone who needed it. She loved the Lord and knew that if she trusted in Him, that He would call her home.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either of these no-kill shelters: The ARK, 477 State Route 26, Lacon, IL 61540; or TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019