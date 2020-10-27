1/1
Jimmie Ray Ulm
1949 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Jimmie Ray Ulm, age 71, of Farmington, Illinois, passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois.
Jim was born (as a twin) in Canton, Illinois, on March 24, 1949. Jim had a long work history in various trades and worked as an operating engineer for Local 649 from 1990 to 2015, when he retired. Jim was a member of the Farmington Moose Lodge and a member and Past Master of the Farmington Masonic Lodge #192 AF&AM.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Laurance Ulm; and his father-in-law, Steve Balagna.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years (together since 1992), Amy Kay Ulm, formerly Balagna; children, Guy (Melinda), Brock (Pey), Troy (Tina), Stacey (Darrin) Boland, Spencer (Rebekah) and Jake (Mindy); grandchildren, Alexis, Thai, Jazmyn, Izabelle, Jagger, Nova and Ples; brothers, Larry (Mary), Bob, Tim (Mickie); nieces and nephews, Tracy, Jason, Jay, Kent, Matt, Lisa, Tyler and Tate; many great-nieces and nephews.
Jim will be remembered as an incredible encourager and mentor to many. He was a kind and faithful husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Jim had a zest for life that showed in most all he did. He loved to play spoons anytime a tune struck him right. He was a skilled welder and expert tinkerer. If he wasn't working with his hands, he was almost certainly sleeping.
There will be a graveside service with masonic rites at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Pastor Andy Sonneborn will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL.
Memorials can be made to The Farmington Masonic Lodge or Farmington Rescue 1100.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Murphy-Sedgwick Funeral Home
