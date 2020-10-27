Jimmie Ray Ulm

FARMINGTON - Jimmie Ray Ulm, age 71, of Farmington, Illinois, passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois.

Jim was born (as a twin) in Canton, Illinois, on March 24, 1949. Jim had a long work history in various trades and worked as an operating engineer for Local 649 from 1990 to 2015, when he retired. Jim was a member of the Farmington Moose Lodge and a member and Past Master of the Farmington Masonic Lodge #192 AF&AM.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Laurance Ulm; and his father-in-law, Steve Balagna.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years (together since 1992), Amy Kay Ulm, formerly Balagna; children, Guy (Melinda), Brock (Pey), Troy (Tina), Stacey (Darrin) Boland, Spencer (Rebekah) and Jake (Mindy); grandchildren, Alexis, Thai, Jazmyn, Izabelle, Jagger, Nova and Ples; brothers, Larry (Mary), Bob, Tim (Mickie); nieces and nephews, Tracy, Jason, Jay, Kent, Matt, Lisa, Tyler and Tate; many great-nieces and nephews.

Jim will be remembered as an incredible encourager and mentor to many. He was a kind and faithful husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Jim had a zest for life that showed in most all he did. He loved to play spoons anytime a tune struck him right. He was a skilled welder and expert tinkerer. If he wasn't working with his hands, he was almost certainly sleeping.

There will be a graveside service with masonic rites at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Pastor Andy Sonneborn will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL.

Memorials can be made to The Farmington Masonic Lodge or Farmington Rescue 1100.



