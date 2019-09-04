|
Jimmy "Jim" Milligan
DELAVAN - Jimmy Lee "Jim" Milligan, 86, of Delavan passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 ,at the home of his daughter in Pekin.
Born April 20, 1933, in Biggsville to William Earl and Jennie Louise (Gibb) Milligan, he married Ella Marie Simmons on Dec. 19, 1953, in Tacoma, Wash. She died on June 11, 2017, in Delavan.
He also was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Daryl "Ozz" Baylor.
Surviving are one daughter, Denise Koetter of Pekin; one son, David (Kelly) Milligan of Galesburg; five grandchildren, Jenny (Brian) Polakowski of Springfield, Va., Matt Koetter of Peoria and Jacob Milligan, Nick Milligan and Ian Milligan, all of Galesburg; one great-granddaughter, Tessa Polakowski of Springfield, Va.; one brother, Jerry (Carol) Milligan of Wolf Creek, Ore.; and one sister, Barb Baylor of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.
Jim worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 1991 as an engineer.
He enjoyed fishing and bowling. Jim also loved tinkering with his fleet of Cub Cadet Tractors. He was known as a Mr. Fixit.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was always faithful about going to his grandkids' sporting and school activities.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Chaplain Scot Shelburne will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019