Jimmy Smith Sr.
PEORIA - Jimmy D. Smith Sr., 67, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on April 8, 1952, in Thornton, MS, to JB Green and Rosie Smith.
Jimmy was a loving, hardworking guy and everyone loved him. He could light up a party with his presence. Jimmy enjoyed drag racing and watching wrestling. He retired from Butternut Bakery after 33 years.
Jimmy leaves to cherish his precious memories, two sons, Jimmy (Veverly) Smith of Peoria and Michael (Montoya) Smith of Tampa, FL; one daughter, Yolanda Wyatt of Peoria; two sisters, Heidi (Timothy) Davis and Mary Smith, both of Peoria; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.
In addition to his mother, Jimmy was also preceded in death by three brothers, RB, Robert Smith and Rickey Woods; and one sister, Vickey Woods.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at St. Luke Baptist Church. Pastor Benjamin Nicks Jr. will officiate.
