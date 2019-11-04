Home

Jo Ann Brunk Obituary
Jo Ann Brunk
WASHINGTON - Jo Ann Brunk, 82, of Eureka, formerly of Washington, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on March 21, 1937, in Peoria, the daughter of Herman and Frieda Molchin Henrich. She married William E. Brunk on October 15, 1982, in Bartonville. He passed away on October 2, 2010
Surviving are four children, Terri (John) Lindenmeier of Peoria, AZ, Diane (Scott) Hill of Bartonville, IL, Lisa Breymeier of West Chester, OH, and Michael Ingram of Washburn. Also surviving are four step-children, Chellie (Michael) Kammermeyer of San Ramon, CA, Sandra Grafton of Bend, OR, Tammy (Robert) Hall of Delavan, IL, and William (Angie) Brunk of Germantown Hills, IL. Further surviving are 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, along with one niece, one nephew and cousins.
Her parents; one granddaughter, Angela Lindenmeier; one brother, Leonard Henrich; one nephew, Leo Henrich; and two sons-in-law, Daniel Caho and Jeff Grafton, preceded her in death.
She was the former co-owner of Brunks Sporting Goods in Washington for 24 years, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and volunteering at various organizations here in Washington, including Threads Hope & Love. She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville.
Memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Threads, Hope & Love.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
