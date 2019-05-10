|
Jo Ann Wofford
PEORIA - Jo Ann Wofford (Monk), 80 of Peoria, Illinois passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on December 6, 1938 in Varna, Illinois to Joseph and Margaret (Arndt) Monk. She was married to Dr. Melvin Dewey for 13 years. Surviving are their 4 children: Lynn (Dan) Selke of East Peoria, Illinois, Scott Dewey of Quincy, Illinois, Jon Dewey of Peoria, Illinois, Ann (Ralph) Early of Monticello, Indiana, 7 grandchildren: Colleen (Chris) Mitton of Springfield, Illinois, Katie (Jacob) Nussbaum of Hudson, Illinois, Megan (Mike) Board of East Peoria, Illinois, Sam Dewey of Chicago, Illinois, Zack Selke of Peoria, Illinois, Alexandra Dewey of Peoria, Illinois and Gavin Dewey of Peoria, Illinois and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Monk.
Jo Ann earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Valparaiso University and her master's degree from Illinois State University. She was Director of the Salvation Army Day Care Center in Peoria for many years and was an active member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Please join us in celebrating her life with a prayer. A remembrance service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 4:00pm at First English Church in Peoria, followed by a pie and ice cream reception. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019