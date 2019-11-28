|
Jo Ellen Wood
CHILLICOTHE - Jo Ellen Wood (née Throgmorton) of Chillicothe passed away early Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Roy, who has been a steadfast and supportive guardian and friend to her four children, Matthew, Michael, Taylor and Jared, who all survive her, alongside the grandchildren she loved dearly, Brayden, Jase and Bella. Jo Ellen also eagerly anticipated the birth of granddaughter, Maya, expected by her son Michael and his wife, Danielle this February.
Jo Ellen was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, to parents, Donald Throgmorton and Mary Ellen Throgmorton (née Williams). She is survived by siblings, Kitty, Jerry, Sue Ann, Pam, Vickie and Paula, and she was preceded in death by brothers, Royce, James and Bobby Jo.
Jo Ellen was a loving grandmother, mother and wife, a devoted friend and sister, and while she was a strong woman whose opinions were often no secret, beneath that, she was a kind, smart, giving person. As a young mother, she grew up fast and figured life out as she went the best she could. She died too young at 55, but those close to her cherished the time they had with her.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home, with friends and family sharing at 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m. at Slider's in Rome. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to .
