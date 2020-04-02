|
Joan A. Stage
STERLING – Joan A. Stage, 85, of Rock Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home. Joan was born in Sterling on August 19, 1934. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran church in Sterling. Joan worked as a teacher's aide for many years. She volunteered for Red Cross, and enjoyed donating to various organizations. Joan also had a special love for animals.
Loving mother of three daughters, Kathi McIntyre of Eldridge, IA and her grandchildren Dylan, Joshua, and Rachel; Leann (Monte Grooms) Stage of Rock Falls and her granddaughter, Sierra; and Michelle (Kevin) Becker of Peoria; one son, Jerry Stage of Rock Falls; five great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Bixby. Joan is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Scott Stage; and one brother, Marvin Bixby.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family for donation to 's annual Memphis to Peoria Run. Joan will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother with a passion for life and love.
