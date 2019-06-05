|
Joan Anderson
MORTON - There is a precise moment in the early morning hour when the temperature reads its coldest point and a ribbon of the pastel pink clouds kiss the tops of the farm fields and lakes and streams of Central Illinois. It is at that cold, clear, crisp moment when Joan E. Anderson would open her beautiful blue eyes, rise, and begin her day's work of bringing joy, happiness, security, and love to her four boys and loving husband.
She was always the first one up every morning, having her coffee, toast and jelly, and making sure that everyone else's needs had been met. A tiny, blonde-haired, blue-eyed, 100-pound spitfire, she was always on the move; never resting. Her favorite saying was often, "Let's do it now!"
In every family, there is a moral center, and this was Joan; or should I say "Mom." Mom taught us to be kind and generous to those less fortunate. She taught us to always think of others first and to use the meager talents and gifts that the Lord endowed us with to protect, serve and defend those who need it the most.
Joan lived an incredibly blessed life, surrounded by her best friend, lover and husband of 66 years, William Anderson III. They married in Bloomington, where they were both born; she on May 26, 1930, to Robert and Mardell (Roseman) Cotner.
She married Bill, the love of her life, on June 14, 1952, and had the first of her four boys on April 25, 1953, William M. "Billy" Anderson IV of Groveland, followed by Robert E. "Robby" (Toni) Anderson of North Pekin, Brian Anderson of Pekin and John R. "Johnny" (Nancy) Anderson of St. Louis, Mo.
Joan is survived by her loving husband and four sons; little sister, Patty McGrath of Bloomington; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
While wiping noses, changing diapers and keeping an immaculate home, Joan managed to become a lifetime member of the million-dollar club, as a real estate broker for over 20 years.
Joan passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was very grateful to Dr. Cashman, Dr. Shallat and all of her medical and hospice caregivers for their love and attention, given above and beyond the call of duty.
Mom enjoyed her life and her last wishes were that happiness and love would follow everyone, all the days of our lives.
Joan was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Morton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held, Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the mass. A fellowship luncheon will be held following the service. Entombment will be at 2 p.m. in Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorial may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the .
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
