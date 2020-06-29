Joan Bankes
CANTON - Joan Marie Bankes, 83, of Canton passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Red Oak Estates in Canton.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Liverpool to Grover and Mary (Rogganbuck) Messer. As an infant, Joan and her parents were involved in an automobile crash in which her parents died and she was thrown from the vehicle and found crying in a field. She then was raised by her uncle and aunt, Zeno and Ida Yelton, who preceded her in death.
She married Ronnie Bankes on April 17, 1954. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Pam (Mike) Rabe of Pekin, Kevin (Denise) Bankes of Canton and Mendy (Frank) Jones of Canton; one brother, Allen (Ardis) Messer of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Madson of Lewistown; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nicole Rabe; brothers, Leroy, Harrison and Calvin; and sisters, Ida May and Lepha Pearl.
Joan was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Canton, where she served for 63 years as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a member of the women's sewing circle at the church for several years and had served as a deacon.
She was a member of Eastern Star. She served for decades as an election judge and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. She served as PTA president and Bluebird, Camp Fire and Cub Scout leader for many years. She was not one to say no when asked to help. She enjoyed crocheting and playing the piano.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Covid 19 mandates require social distancing and the wearing of a mask. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with a burial to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or the American Diabetes Foundation.
To leave online condolences or to view Joan's video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
CANTON - Joan Marie Bankes, 83, of Canton passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Red Oak Estates in Canton.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Liverpool to Grover and Mary (Rogganbuck) Messer. As an infant, Joan and her parents were involved in an automobile crash in which her parents died and she was thrown from the vehicle and found crying in a field. She then was raised by her uncle and aunt, Zeno and Ida Yelton, who preceded her in death.
She married Ronnie Bankes on April 17, 1954. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Pam (Mike) Rabe of Pekin, Kevin (Denise) Bankes of Canton and Mendy (Frank) Jones of Canton; one brother, Allen (Ardis) Messer of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Madson of Lewistown; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nicole Rabe; brothers, Leroy, Harrison and Calvin; and sisters, Ida May and Lepha Pearl.
Joan was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Canton, where she served for 63 years as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a member of the women's sewing circle at the church for several years and had served as a deacon.
She was a member of Eastern Star. She served for decades as an election judge and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. She served as PTA president and Bluebird, Camp Fire and Cub Scout leader for many years. She was not one to say no when asked to help. She enjoyed crocheting and playing the piano.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Covid 19 mandates require social distancing and the wearing of a mask. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with a burial to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or the American Diabetes Foundation.
To leave online condolences or to view Joan's video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.