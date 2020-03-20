|
Sister Joan Berninger
LASALLE - Sister Joan Berninger, M.M., formerly of LaSalle, passed into new life on Monday, February 10, 2020, at The Maryknoll Sisters Center in New York.
She was born in LaSalle, IL, to loving parents, John A. and Lillian C. (Funfsinn) Berninger, on April 13, 1933. She entered Maryknoll in September of 1953, where she served God in community for 66 years.
Sr. Joan used her extensive education, along with her musical and artistic talents, in teaching and administration on the elementary and secondary levels of education on the island of Maui, Hawaii, and in Las Cruces, New Mexico. At this latter assignment, she was asked by the bishop to be the first Catholic School Superintendent of the Diocese. She also taught art on the college level at The Center.
Sr. Joan continued to use her gifts in administrative work at The Maryknoll Center, organizing and directing Mission Development sessions each summer, open to people of all religions; planning and overseeing the redecoration of the chapel; playing the organ for services and celebrations, a joy to all; serving as Coordinator of Congregational Services; and serving on the Governing Council of the Community.
Sr. Joan will be dearly missed by her friends at Maryknoll and especially by the surviving members of her family, including three sisters, Janet (Wallace) Henderson of St. Louis, MO, Lynne (Robert, deceased) Reynolds and Sally (Richard, deceased) McCarthy; and her brother, Michael Berninger, all of Peoria, IL; along with many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Services for Sr. Joan were held at The Maryknoll Center on February 12 and 13.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020