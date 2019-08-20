|
|
Joan Brown
CHILLICOTHE - Joan Delores Brown, age 88, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Joan was born on December 28, 1930, to Frank Harold and Fern Almeda Jane (Webber) Reed. She married James Milton Brown on November 19, 1950, in Pontiac, IL. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2006.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; one son-in-law, Carl Reavley; and one grandson, Bradley Lutrell.
Surviving are her daughters, Melanie (Randal) Reed, Stephanie Reavley and Valerie (Matthew) Reny, all of Chillicothe, IL; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Janet Metz of Pontiac, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan attended Reed Central Grade School and graduated from Pontiac Township High School. She played the French horn and trumpet in her high school band, as well as playing the piano and the organ. Joan and Jim passed their love of music on to their children and grandchildren.
Before being a stay-at-home mom and raising her children, Joan was a legal secretary and was the secretary to the administrator at St. Mary's Hospital in Streator. She enjoyed sewing, calligraphy, baking, keeping up on current events and doing crossword puzzles. She was a member of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, joining Christmas Eve 1966, where she served as an usher and greeter, along with husband, Jim, for many years.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. Visitation will also be on Saturday at the church, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Ray Harrison will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Chillicothe First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Love In Action food pantry.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe and online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019