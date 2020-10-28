Joan C. Fandel
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Joan C. Fandel, 83, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
She was born on February 19, 1937, in Peoria, IL, to Benno and Kathleen (Montz) Wernsman. She married Kenneth J. Sharick on May 12, 1956, in Metamora, IL. He passed away on January 13, 1983. She then married Donald "Doc" Fandel on November 17, 1984. He passed away on March 31, 2020.
Surviving are her son, Stanley (Patricia) Sharick of Germantown Hills; daughter, Kathleen (Rodney) Thompson of Metamora; six grandchildren, Angie (Kevin) Menke, James (Jennifer) Thompson, Stephanie (Jared) Schumacher, Michael (Ashley) Thompson, Matthew Sharick and Monica (Aaron Peters) Sharick; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Benno Jr. (Edna) Wernsman and Bob (Linda) Wernsman, both of Germantown Hills, Phillip (Sandy) Wernsman of Rockford, IL, and Carol (Denny) Miller of East Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joan worked at Metamora Garage for 13 years as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in rural Metamora and the Women's VFW Auxiliary. She loved her music, going out to lunch with her girlfriends, holidays and family gatherings and spending time with and going to activities for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
