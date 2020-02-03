|
|
Joan E. Sathoff
HANNA CITY - Joan E. Sathoff, 83, of Hanna City passed away at 11:24 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on December 28, 1936, in Peoria to Franklin and Elaine (Post) Schneblin. She married Richard R. Sathoff on May 31, 1957, at the First Church of God in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Patricia (Rodger) Deppermann of Trivoli and Russell (Lisa) Sathoff of Washington; four grandchildren, Tammy (Dean) Lowe of Kempton, Todd (Amy) Deppermann of Trivoli, Beau (Lisa) Deppermann of Glasford and Katrina (Jeff) Bell of Manito; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and two sisters, Jean Bube of Lewistown and Jim Smallwood of Canton, IL.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joel and Jack Schneblin; one sister-in-law, Barbara Schneblin; and one grandson, Will Deppermann.
Joan was a mother, grandmother, sister and mom to neighbor boys and girls. She drove a school bus, worked at Caterpillar for 25 years and made wedding cakes for 26 years. Joan was a great farm wife, helping her husband.
Joan touched many lives and loved the Lord. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Glasford, IL.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Glasford, IL. Pastor Ray Barclay will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Glasford, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Logan Trivoli Fire Department or St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020