Joan Fincham
EAST PEORIA - Joan Louise Fincham, 86, of East Peoria passed away at her home on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
She was born on January 16, 1934, in Peoria, the daughter of John and Mabel Hurst Phillips. She married Robert L Fincham Sr. on August 8, 1952, in East Peoria.
Joan is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years; one son, Robert L. Fincham Jr. of Galesburg; one daughter, Laura J. (Greg) Smith of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Baxter of East Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Joan was a graduate of EPCHS, Class of 1952.
Joan was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Company for twenty-five years.
She was an active member of Peoria Bell Pioneers Retirement Club, including the "Bunch a Lunch" retirees.
She was an active member of First Baptist church of East Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Keith Ingold will officiate. Burial will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to her church.
To view Joan's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020