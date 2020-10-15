Joan Fleming
CHILLICOTHE - Joan Fleming, 90, of Chillicothe passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Chillicothe.
She was born on February 21, 1930 in Davenport, IA to Fred and Alma (Wagner) Faulhaber. She married William Fleming on September 2, 1950 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1988.
Surviving are her children, Steven (Nancy) Fleming of Lancaster, SC, Dale (Roxane) Fleming of Chillicothe, and Gail Koch of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Matthew (Val) Fleming of IL, Tim Fleming of CO, Andrew Fleming of IL, Jessica (Cody) Bornshuer, IL, Alex Koch of CO, and Erika Koch of IL; and a brother John (Maryann) Faulhaber of Bryn Mawr, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son, Jon.
Joan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Bradley University and a Master's in Education from Illinois State University. She taught at Science Chillicothe Jr. High School. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe.
Private family funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at her church, St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Rev. Linda Strader will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be to her church or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. COVID guidelines will be enforced.
Joan's memorial website may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
.