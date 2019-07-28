|
Joan Fry
WASHINGTON - Joan Lukeman Fry, 96, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Washington, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1922, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John Clarence and Alice Baum Lukeman. She married William E. Fry on Feb. 15, 1947, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1996.
She is survived by five sons and one daughter, Luke (Deborah) Fry of Jacksonville, Marie (George) Renner of Queen Creek, AZ, John (Rose) Fry of Bloomington, Thomas (Joanne) Fry of Windermere, FL, Peter (Elizabeth) Fry of Bowling Green, OH, and Daniel (Jennie) Fry of Windermere, FL; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends 4 to 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Our Saviour Grade School or MacMurray College.
Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 28 to July 30, 2019