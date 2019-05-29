|
Joan Hammond
FAIRBURY - Joan Hammond, 81, formerly of Fairbury, passed away at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her home in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Fairbury United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Fairbury.
Memorials may be directed to Fairbury United Methodist Church.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.
Joan was born on March 27, 1937, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Ann Poor Rector. They preceded her in death. She married James Hammond on August 14, 1954, in Washington Park, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2013.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan (Rod) Lauderdale of Lake Charles, LA; her son, Michael Hammond of Toluca, Illinois; and her granddaughter, Dallas Lauderdale.
Joan was a long-time member of the United Methodist Women and was a member of the Fairbury United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to her family and her church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019