Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St. P.O. Box 264
Fairbury, IL 61739
(815) 692-2531
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairbury United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hammond


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Hammond Obituary
Joan Hammond
FAIRBURY - Joan Hammond, 81, formerly of Fairbury, passed away at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her home in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Fairbury United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Fairbury.
Memorials may be directed to Fairbury United Methodist Church.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.
Joan was born on March 27, 1937, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Ann Poor Rector. They preceded her in death. She married James Hammond on August 14, 1954, in Washington Park, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2013.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan (Rod) Lauderdale of Lake Charles, LA; her son, Michael Hammond of Toluca, Illinois; and her granddaughter, Dallas Lauderdale.
Joan was a long-time member of the United Methodist Women and was a member of the Fairbury United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to her family and her church.
An online guestbook is available to leave condolences and messages to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now