|
|
Joan Karen Shuckford
WASHINGTON - Joan Karen Shuckford, 74, of Washington, IL, died at 1:51 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Born on February 18, 1945, in Chicago, IL, to Clarence and Eleanor Schroeder, she married William T. Shuckford on September 25, 1965, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on January 21, 1984, in Chicago.
Surviving are 2 sons, Timothy (Meredith) Shuckford of Crown Point, IN, and Bret (Cindy) Shuckford of Washington, IL; and 1 granddaughter, Hailey Jennifer Shuckford, also of Washington, IL.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Joan's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019