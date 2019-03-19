Joan L. Garber

METAMORA - Joan L. Garber, 82, of Metamora passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Joan was born on February 3, 1937, to Carl and Bernadine (Durst) Fauber at their home in Metamora. She was the first baby girl Dr. Riggert of Metamora ever delivered. Joan graduated from Metamora High School in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Garber, on November 17, 1956, at Christian Union Church in Metamora, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark Garber of Peoria, IL, and Todd (Lisa) Garber of Germantown Hills, IL; 6 grandchildren, Rebecca (Mark) Marlow, Caleb Garber, Josh Garber, Katy (Jake) Szetela, Daniel (Meg) Garber and Carolyn Garber; and 6 great-grandchildren, Eliott, Isabelle, Liam, Amelia, Tiffany and Winona. Also surviving are her older brother, Kenneth (Sharlene) Fauber of Metamora, IL; and her younger sister, Darlene (Loy) Sloan of Ballwin, MO.

Joan was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known as Grandma Jo to many, even outside the family. She had a gift of hospitality and invited countless people into their home, making each person feel welcome with her warm and authentic nature. Joan told it like it was and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was known for having utensils, extra straws, a measuring tape and anything you might need in her purse. She always wore skirts and was rarely seen in pants. She sang beautifully and played the clarinet. She was always a very active member of her church. Joan loved her family with her whole self. She loved Jesus even more. She prayed on her knees for people and it was a regular thing to see her and Pop reading their Bible in the morning. Joan was loved for her compassion, candor and spunk. She was always ready to help others. We rejoice because she is with Jesus. We mourn because our lives won't be the same without her.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria. The memorial service will follow, with Rev. Fred Doughty officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Spring Bay Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in her name to The Christian Center in Peoria or Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria.

