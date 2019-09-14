Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Joan M. Durham


1934 - 2019
Joan M. Durham Obituary
Joan M. Durham
PEORIA - Joan M. Durham, 85, of Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Proctor Place.
She was born on July 8, 1934, in Terre Haute, IN, to John and Gertrude (Weist) Losh. She married Donald Durham on June 29, 1957, in Streator, IL.
Surviving Joan are her husband; three daughters, Dona Armstrong of Indianapolis, IN, Karen Durham (Mark Heath) of Pendleton, IN, and Nancy (Jeff) Smith of Chillicothe, IL; and one son, Kent (Jill) Durham of Carleton, MI. Also surviving are six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, MaDonna Chalkey of Streator, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by a sister, Betty; and two brothers, Richard and Jim.
Joan volunteered a lot throughout her life, including helping at Peace Meal and St. Philomena's Kitchen for over twenty years. She was also a very devoted mother and wife, who will be missed dearly.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
