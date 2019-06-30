Home

More Obituaries for Joan Kruse
Joan M. Kruse


1932 - 2019
Joan M. Kruse Obituary
Joan M. Kruse
MACKINAW - Joan M. Kruse, 87, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Jo was born on March 8, 1932, in Ballard County, Kentucky, to Forrest J. Moss and Rosetta D. Gee. Jo married Edward M. Kruse on September 9, 1951. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2012.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Ken and Stan; two sisters, Mildred and Gwen; and five brothers, Forrest Jr., Anderson, Wilson, Bob and Ronnie.
Jo is survived by one daughter, Vicki (Ross Allen) Coil of Rocky Mount, Mo.; Mike (Kelley) Kruse of Mackinaw; one daughter-in law, Jody Kruse of Mackinaw; seven grandchildren, Alissa (Jesse) Watkins, Whitney (Blake) Parrott, Kelsey (Nick) Flynn, Myrick (Melissa) Coil, Erik (Erin) Kruse, Craig (Tiffany) Kruse and Lance Coil; and one sister, Martha Sullivan of Paducah, KY.
Jo was a beautician. She owned and operated Town and Country Salon in Mackinaw for many years. She also was a distributor for Mary Kay Cosmetics and a member of New Castle Bible Church and Mackinaw Young at Heart Club.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at New Castle Bible Church, 17931 Dee-Mac Road, Mackinaw, IL 61755. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at New Castle. The Rev. Phil Somers will officiate. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 195, Mackinaw, IL, 61755.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 30 to July 2, 2019
