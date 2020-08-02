1/1
Joan M. Miller
1957 - 2020
Joan M. Miller
PEORIA - Joan M Miller, 63, of Dixon, formerly of Peoria, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1957, in Peoria, the daughter of Lawrence J. and Theresa W. (Scheirer) Miller Jr.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. Burial will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery in Metamora, IL.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria or to St. Mary School in Dixon.
To view the full obituary and leave an online condolence for Joan's family, please visit www.thejonesfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
St Patrick Catholic Church
AUG
5
Burial
04:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
