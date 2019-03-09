|
Joan R. Grieser
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Joan R. Grieser, 89, of Germantown Hills, IL, formerly of Canton, IL, and Bedford, TX, passed away at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on August 29, 1929, in Canton, IL, to Robert and Helen (Rose) McLaren. She married David Grieser. He passed away in 1995.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy (Eric) Franz of Goodfield, IL; son, Mike (Judy) Woods of Haslet, TX; four beloved grandsons, Brian Franz, Zach (Allison) Franz, Nick Franz and Michael Woods; granddaughter, Tricia (Paul) Mendez; and great-granddaughters, Lily Franz, Nora Franz and Sydney Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and dancing partner and best friend, Jack Schupp.
Joan was a histology technician working at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, and also at Harris Methodist, HEB in Bedford, Texas. She enjoyed dancing, shopping and cooking and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019