Joan Rockhold
PEORIA — Joan M. Rockhold, 92, of Peoria passed away after a long battle with cancer at 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 23, 1926, in Peoria, the daughter of Verne and Anna Schwab Hall. She married Kenneth (Rocky) Rockhold on March 28, 1947, in Peoria. He passed away on April 26, 2009, in Peoria. Her parents and one brother, Jack Hal,l also preceded her in death.
She is survived by one daughter, Dawn (Doug) Springer of Glenview, IL; two sons, Jason (Cindy) Rockhold and Christopher (Ann) Rockhold, both of Peoria, IL; three grandsons, Brandon (Lacey) Rockhold of Chicago, IL Jake (Sam) Rockhold of Washington, IL and Jeffery (Michell) Reeves of Austin, TX; along with three great-grandchildren; Jude, Olivia, and Finn, who she loved dearly. Also surviving are one sister, Karen Branyic of Abingdon, IL, and her family.
Joan worked for Fleming & Potter and later Caterpillar Tractor Co. She was an avid tennis player for years and loved going to Broadway Theatre. Joan and Rocky were their children's and grandchildren's greatest fans. They supported and watched their son's and grandson's sport activities without fail for years in all kinds of weather. They also enjoyed fishing in Missouri for many years.
Cremation has been accorded, and private services will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be given to , 4700 N. University St. No. 92, Peoria, IL 61614, or to the Peoria Humane Society, 2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL 61603. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 27 to June 29, 2019