Joan Smith
CREVE COEUR - Joan Shirley Smith, 89, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 6:08 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Born June 1, 1930 in Peoria to Edward and Ermil (Smith) DeWitt, she married Marlin L. Smith on June 12, 1949 in Creve Coeur. He died May 9, 2019 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sylvia Williamson and son-in-law, Philip "Pete" Fritsch.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Fritsch of Peoria and Kathleen Siegler of East Peoria; one granddaughter, Lindsay (Luke Mushinske) Siegler of Brookfield, Wisconsin; two great-granddaughters, Ellyn and Emmalyn and several nieces and nephews.
Joan had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for many years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of UAW Local 974. Early in her career, Joan also worked at Bergner's Distribution Center in Peoria.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and was very active with the Creve Coeur P.T.A. Joan enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Family was her first priority.
Joan was a longtime and active member of Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur. Chaplain Carolyn Roper-Fowlkes will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019