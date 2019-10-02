|
Joan Strabala
PEORIA - Joan Marilyn (Evers) Strabala, loving mother, sister and grandmother, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 77, in Eagle, Colorado.
Joan was born on February 4, 1942, the first child to Lee and Irene (Schuster) Evers. Joan grew up in Bankston, New Vienna and Ryan, Iowa, and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1960. After graduation, Joan worked to Cedar Rapids, where she met a young Engineering student named Martin Strabala. Joan and Martin were married on September 5, 1964, in Ryan, Iowa. They had two children, Linda Kay and Dale John. In 1974, the family moved to Peoria, IL, where Martin worked for Caterpillar, Inc. Joan began working towards her Bachelor's degree at Illinois State University, where she graduated with an accounting degree in 1977. On July 28, 1979, Joan and Martin were involved in a private plane crash and Martin passed away from his injuries.
Joan worked for 20-plus years as a trust officer at Commerce Bank in Peoria, IL. She was an active member of American Business Women's Association. She retired in 2002. In retirement, Joan enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with her partner, the late Carl Kovacovich. Joan was known for her infectious laugh and fun-loving spirit.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (David) Zilar of Edwards, CO; her son, Dale (Jenny) Strabala of Indianapolis; her two sisters, Janice (Scott) Hendrickson and Donna (the late Chester) Fink; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Juliette) Zilar, Kelly (Curtis) Fleischhacker, Kaylin Zilar, Grace Strabala, Jack Strabala and Rose Strabala; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service and burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Memorial donations in memory of Joan can be made to St Mary's Cemetery, 119 W. Fayette St., Manchester, Iowa 52057.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019