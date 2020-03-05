Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Joan Young


1929 - 2020
Joan Young Obituary
Joan Young
PEORIA - Joan Young, 91, of Peoria, passed away Saturday, February 28, 2020 at Liberty Village in Peoria.
She was born February 19, 1929 in Peoria to Fred and Estella (Cruise) Dietsch. She married Raymond Young on November 19, 1949 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2017. Her parents, one son, Daniel Young, and two brothers, Glen and Paul Dietsch also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy Young of Peoria and Mary (Kevin) Brummitt of East Peoria; one sister, Jean (Jack) Swearingen of Williamsville, NY; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Joan will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial may be made to the . Words of comfort can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
