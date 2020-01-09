|
Joanie L. Bastian
PEORIA — Joanie L. Bastian, 57, of Peoria, IL, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on February 18, 1962, in Havana, IL, to Kenneth and Donna Huprich Weeks. Joanie married Jeff Bastian on July 2, 1983, in Peoria.
Surviving Joanie are her husband, Jeff, of Peoria; mother, Donna Weeks, of Peoria; two children, Nicki (Jon) Rook of Peoria and A.J. (Kelsey) Bastian of Chillicothe; and two grandsons, Grayson Rook and Wally Bastian. She is also survived by her brother, Chip Weeks of Dunlap; two nephews, Kyle and Jared Weeks; and two fur babies, Kevin and Norm. Joanie was preceded in death by her father and grandson, Henry Bastian.
She worked for Peoria Public School District 150, where she was filled many roles but spent most of her career as a secretary at Woodruff High School. She loved spending time at the beach, taking many trips to various beaches in Florida. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of going to Hawaii with her husband for a two-week anniversary vacation. On Saturday afternoons she could be found having lunch with her mother, Donna, but Sunday afternoons were reserved for watching her beloved Chicago Bears. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her two dogs, whenever she could.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Philomena Church on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral mass at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or TAPS No Kill Animal Shelter, or Salem Lutheran Church of Peoria. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020