Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanie Bastian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanie L. Bastian


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanie L. Bastian Obituary
Joanie L. Bastian
PEORIA — Joanie L. Bastian, 57, of Peoria, IL, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on February 18, 1962, in Havana, IL, to Kenneth and Donna Huprich Weeks. Joanie married Jeff Bastian on July 2, 1983, in Peoria.
Surviving Joanie are her husband, Jeff, of Peoria; mother, Donna Weeks, of Peoria; two children, Nicki (Jon) Rook of Peoria and A.J. (Kelsey) Bastian of Chillicothe; and two grandsons, Grayson Rook and Wally Bastian. She is also survived by her brother, Chip Weeks of Dunlap; two nephews, Kyle and Jared Weeks; and two fur babies, Kevin and Norm. Joanie was preceded in death by her father and grandson, Henry Bastian.
She worked for Peoria Public School District 150, where she was filled many roles but spent most of her career as a secretary at Woodruff High School. She loved spending time at the beach, taking many trips to various beaches in Florida. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of going to Hawaii with her husband for a two-week anniversary vacation. On Saturday afternoons she could be found having lunch with her mother, Donna, but Sunday afternoons were reserved for watching her beloved Chicago Bears. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her two dogs, whenever she could.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Philomena Church on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral mass at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or TAPS No Kill Animal Shelter, or Salem Lutheran Church of Peoria. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -