|
|
Joann Babington
PEORIA - Joann Babington, age 84, of Peoria passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Joann was born in Chillicothe, IL, on September 22, 1935, to James and Stella Wilcox Osburn. She married Kevin Hoskins on June 1, 1954, in Sparland, IL. He died on March 7, 1987. Joann then married John Babington on September 29, 1990, in Peoria, Illinois. He died on April 19, 2017.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Ruth Robison and Barb Waters.
Surviving are two sons, Scott (Debbie) Hoskins of Dearborn, Michigan, and Andy (Jenny) Hoskins of Morton, Illinois; two daughters, Cindy (Tom) Giese and Angie Fields of Peoria; step-daughter, Julie (Mike) Spears of Peoria and Jona Babington of Chillicothe; grandsons, Scott, Jon and Ryan; granddaughter, Kara; step-grandsons, John and Jeremy; step-granddaughters, Jamie and Molly and one sister, Carol Loser of Chillicothe.
Joann loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending much time with them. She also enjoyed golfing, playing cards and dancing.
Joann was a long-time active member of Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019. Pastor Cecilia Granadosin and Pastor Andy Hoskins will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, 706 E Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria IL 60603; or , 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019