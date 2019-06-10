JoAnn Schotthofer

PEORIA - Joann Schotthofer, 93, of Peoria died on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 4:25 p.m. at her residence.

She was born on July 17, 1925, in Peoria to Joseph and Eva (Boyer) Vacha. She was very proud of her Czech heritage. She married Frederick J. Schotthofer Jr. on June 21, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria. He died on February 14, 2003, in Peoria.

One sister, Joyce Knock, also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her three adoring children, Frederick J. (Karen) Schotthofer of Chillicothe, Rebecca Schotthofer of Chillicothe and Stephen (Tammy) Schotthofer of Elkland, MO. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She attended Peoria Central High School and graduated from The Academy of Our Lady High School. JoAnn was a member of The Girl Scouts Board of Directors, Peoria Homebuilders Women's Auxiliary, Amateur Musical Club, Peoria Opera Company, served as past president of the Peoria Ballet, a proud member of The Daughter's of the American Revolution and was a founder of the Lincoln Group and responsible for the Lincoln Statue erection at the Peoria County Court House. JoAnn and Fred were longtime members of St. Jude Catholic Church in Peoria. She loved to cook and attended the Greenbrier Cooking School and Cordon Blue in Paris. JoAnn and her daughter, Becky, were founders and owners of the Hayloft Shops for 49 years, where she always had a smile for everyone who came in the shop. JoAnn always enjoyed entertaining, the more the better! Traveling was a big part of her life, whether taking her granddaughters to Washington, DC., or having tea around the world. Hosting tea parties for friends, family and grandchildren was very special to her. She loved her books and her library; it was a piece of heaven on earth!

The family would like to thank her very special caregivers, Cheryl O'Neil and Dr. John Carroll.

A funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, with Fr. Patrick Henehan officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Grade School or Haitian Hearts Foundation, 2727 W. Heading Ave., West Peoria, IL 61604

