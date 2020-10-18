JoAnn Spurgeon
MAPLETON - JoAnn Spurgeon, 87, of Mapleton, Illinois, passed away at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on May 31, 1933, in Granite City, Illinois, to William Theodore and Ruby Helene (Clampett) Overbeck.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 65 years, Dale Spurgeon. They were married on October 15, 1955, in Corinth, MS. Also surviving are one son, Todd (Tina) Spurgeon; one sister, Karen (Bill) Nelson; nieces, Ellen (Jeff) Litteken, Alisa (Al) Sutherland and Tracy (Forrest) Dye; and one nephew, Michael Benson.
She was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Spurgeon, who passed away in 1981; and one sister-in-law, Norma (Jim) Benson.
JoAnn taught children with physical disabilities from 1955-1992. She and her husband, Dale, were staff at Easter Seals Camp Heffernan in Bloomington, Illinois, for 50 years. The camp family was so dear to her heart. She will be missed by so many friends who loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Bartonville. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bruce Dale Spurgeon Scholarship at Illinois Central College.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.