Joann T. Saupe
KEWANEE - Joann T. Saupe, age 90, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee, IL.
Joann was born October 29, 1928, in Metamora, IL, a daughter of Edmund and Marguerite (Rohman) Trompeter. She married Donald L. Saupe on May 23, 1953, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2002, in Victorville, CA. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Sr. Mary David Trompeter, and one brother, Paul Trompeter.
She is survived by two brothers, Norman (Dorie) Trompeter of Sioux Falls, IA, and Bill (Margaret) Trompeter of Dewitt, IA; sister-in-law, Carol Trompeter of Fort Myers, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joann was a claims adjuster for many years at Kemper Insurance Co., retiring in 1992.
The family wants to thank Independence Village in Peoria, Heartis Memory Care in Peoria and Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee for supporting her the last three years.
A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Franciscan Friars will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019