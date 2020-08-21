1/1
Joanna Dennis
1937 - 2020
PEORIA - Joanna Louise Dennis, 83, of Saint Charles, Missouri died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home after a battle with cancer.
She was born March 3, 1937 in Leslie, Missouri to Wilbur Reid Caskey and Julia Suzanne (Stroetker) Caskey, the youngest of four children. Until she was married, her siblings called her "Dolly."
She married the love of her life, Jack Wayne Dennis on June 2, 1956 at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Shortly thereafter, they made their home in Florissant, Missouri.
Joanna attended DeSoto High School (class of 1953) then Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri where she met her husband. After their marriage, she stayed at home to support the family. She later received an associate's degree from Illinois Central College in 1984.
Her new degree led to a career working as a draftsperson for Caterpillar Inc. in Mossville, Illinois. She retired in 1995 and moved to Cadiz, Kentucky with her husband to a house overlooking Lake Barkley.
Survivors include her son, Clyde (Christine) Dennis of Clayton, North Carolina; daughter, Susan (Scott Turpin) Dennis of Saint Peters, Missouri; brother, Bill (Delores) Caskey of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Blake, Lauren Dennis, Natalie Dennis, Jessica (Jonathan) Carter, Stephanie Long and Ashley Turpin; and six great-grandchildren, Wayne and Jolene Blake, Caroline, Wesley, Dylan and Zackary Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Al (Nancy) Caskey and sister, Mary (Don) Ingram.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Jeff Long officiating.
Memorial contributions in Joanna's name may be given to 5 Acres Animal Shelter, 1099 Pralle Lane, Saint Charles, MO, 63303.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Cape County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ford & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1001 N Mt Auburn Rd
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 334-1313
