Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Greenwood Cemetery
Joanne Breckenridge Obituary
Joanne Breckenridge
CANTON – Joanne Breckenridge, 88, of Canton, passed away at 5:07 AM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Renaissance Care Center. She was born on December 30, 1931 in Canton to John William "Bill" and Ullalea Irene (Weaver) Adams. She married John Robert "Bob" Breckenridge on November 1, 1948 in Canton, he preceded her in death in 1961.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, John William Adams Jr, and son-in-law, Gary Nidiffer.
Surviving are four children, Robert L. (Maria) Breckenridge, Cynthia D. Nidiffer, Kenneth A. Breckenridge, and Sandra K. Breckenridge; two grandsons, Samuel Francis and Luke Martin; one sister, Mary Lea Considine; and her favorite CNA, Sami whom Joanne loved.
Joanne retired as a retail clerk from Kmart. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canton, IL.
Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL. Rev. Monroe Bailey will officiate. Memorials can be made to Spoon River Garden Club. Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL is in charge of arrangements. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
