Joanne Cunningham
EAST PEORIA - Joanne Cunningham, 82, of East Peoria passed away at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born on December 11, 1936, to Irene Umphryes in Chicago, IL. She married Eugene Cunningham on February 24, 1955, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2014.
Joanne was also preceded in death by her mother, infant sister and one brother.
She is survived by one son, Robert "Buck" Cunningham of Petersburg; two daughters, Vicki (Richard) Shanklin of Toluca, IL, and Shelly Cunningham of Delavan; two grandchildren, Jabin Cunningham and Coltin (Megan) Cunningham; and one sister, Phyllis Everett of Bartonville.
Joanne was of the Christian faith and was a woman of prayer. She worked as a secretary for Carney's Insurance Store until her retirement. She enjoyed camping and field trailing with her husband. She was a selfless daughter, wife and mother. She was devoted to her family and they were her greatest love and treasure. She was famous for her offer of "want me to make you a cheeseburger" to all who visited her home. To meet Joanne was to love her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A gathering will be held in her honor at Sangalli's Italian Steakhouse, 2217 Court St., Pekin, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. Please stop and share memories of Joanne and hors d'oeuvres. Shelly would like to thank Dave Sangalli for opening up his establishment to her for this celebration. Cremation has been accorded. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019