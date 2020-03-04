Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Metamora Mennonite Church
1393 Mennonite Road
Metamora, IL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Metamora Mennonite Church
1393 Mennonite Road
Metamora, IL
View Map
Joanne E. Neumann


1934 - 2020
Joanne E. Neumann Obituary
Joanne E. Neumann
WASHINGTON - Joanne E. Neumann, 86, of Washington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL.
She was born on February 16, 1934, in Roanoke, Illinois, to Raymond G. and Elizabeth (Klaus) Herbst. On May 22, 1955, she married Harold R. Neumann who passed away on February 12, 2009.
Surviving are her four children, Laurie (Roger) Nafziger of Goshen, IN, Mark (Gail Schrock) Neumann of Metamora, Lisa (Bryan) Heinz of Goshen, IN, and Kurt (Cheryl Smith) Neumann of Metamora; ten grandchildren, Kate (Will) Leichty, Bethany (Greg) Perrin, Justin (Hannah) Heinzekehr, Christopher (Elizabeth) Neumann, Aaron (Kendra) Nafziger, Erica (Troy) Davidhizar, Michael (Elizabeth) Neumann, Matthew (Twila Albrecht) Nafziger, Caleb Neumann and Cade Neumann; ten great-grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Ellie, Conrad, Jo, Harper, Ada, Luke, Lily and Jack; and three siblings, Bert (Bob) Klings, Ed Herbst and Karen Smith.
Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, George Herbst.
Joanne fully participated in the life and work of the family farm in Illinois. She loved volunteering at the MCC Et Cetera Thrift Shop in Eureka and took special pride in managing its Christmas shop. She was a member of Metamora Mennonite Church, where she most recently served as treasurer. She was always happy to play games with friends and family both.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Metamora Mennonite Church, with a meal and time to visit afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Metamora Mennonite Church, 1393 Mennonite Road, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
