JoAnne Easden
GROVELAND — JoAnne Easden, 82, of Groveland passed away at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Pekin Manor.
JoAnne was born to Lloyd and Clara Bell (Freeman) Cole on March 28, 1937, in Canadian, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Verona Cole; one daughter, Gib Anne; one granddaughter, Taylor Gibson; one stepson, Craig Easden; one brother, Ronald Cole; and one stepbrother, Glen Bill Walker.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, Cliff; one daughter, Karen (Daniel) Ramos of Pekin; one son, Ken (Morgan) Gibson of Lakeview, CA; one stepdaughter, Susan (Shon) Bowyer of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Valorie (Aaron) Mills, Daniel (Laura) Ramos, Adam (Vanessa) Ramos, Jessica (Nick) Thomas, Sarah (Alex) Sollberger, Justin, Kaidin and Cassius Gibson; twelve great-grandchildren; Two sisters-in-law, Anna Cole of Sachse, TX, and Joan Wallace of Pekin; her dear friend who was like a sister, Lora Davis of Brimfield, IL; and one stepsister, Zelda Pendergrass of Amarillo, TX.
JoAnne grew up on the family farm northeast of Canadian, Texas, that is still owned and loved by her children. After graduating from Canadian High School, she moved and worked in Amarillo, Texas. She later moved to Pekin, Illinois. She married Clifford Easden on June 7, 1978.
JoAnne retired from the Pekin Post Office as a letter carrier. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morton. JoAnne was active with the Groveland Library and The Salvation Army. She enjoyed reading, rooting on the Dallas Cowboys and the St Louis Cardinals. Her greatest treasure was her family, and all the time spent with them.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. immediately prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Friday January 3, 2019, at Eller Flat Prairie Dell Cemetery in Hemphill County, Texas, with Gary Jahnel officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 900 E Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550, or The Salvation Army of Tazewell County, 243 Derby St., Pekin, IL 61554.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019