Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Kuch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Kuch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JoAnne Kuch Obituary
JoAnne Kuch
PEORIA - JoAnne Kuch, 71, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 8:11 a.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on August 30, 1947, in Melrose Park, IL, to Louis and Germaine Doyle Kuch.
She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her sister, Virginia Klopfenstein of Peoria; a brother, Steven Kuch; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
She worked in medical coding for many years at McKesson in Peoria.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with Fr. Donald Henderson officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. in Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now