JoAnne Kuch

PEORIA - JoAnne Kuch, 71, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 8:11 a.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

She was born on August 30, 1947, in Melrose Park, IL, to Louis and Germaine Doyle Kuch.

She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia Klopfenstein of Peoria; a brother, Steven Kuch; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

She worked in medical coding for many years at McKesson in Peoria.

A memorial service will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with Fr. Donald Henderson officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. in Peoria.