Joanne L. Flynn
EAST PEORIA - Joanne L. Flynn, 72 of East Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 5, 1948 to Howard and Pearl (Jenkins) Heward in Princeton. She graduated from Williamsville High School in 1966. She married Paul Flynn on June 12, 1971 in Sherman.
Joanne is survived by her husband Paul of East Peoria; children, Jennifer (Keith) Duffey of St. Louis and Brian (Tawnie Houtchens) Flynn of Erie, CO; and sister Mary Ann (David) Smith of Springfield. She cherished her time with her grandchildren Hannah and Brendan Duffey and Calvin and Elliot Flynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joanne worked as a credit clerk for Key Industries for 20 years. She was an active member of St. Monica's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rosary at 5:45 PM. A funeral mass will be held at 10 AM on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at St. Monica's Catholic Church, with visitation 30 minutes before. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to her church or a charity of your choice
