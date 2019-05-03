|
|
Joanne L. Harrison
MORTON - Joanne L. Harrison, 86, of Morton, formerly of East Peoria passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1932 in Peoria. Surviving is her loving husband Ernest D. Harrison Sr. whom she married on Nov. 12, 1949 in Peoria. Also surviving are her children Karen S. (Robert) Mueller of Venice, FL, Diane M. Huffman of Vero Beach, FL, Terri (Dick Bashusen) Harrison of Berea, KY, Wendy K. (Roger) Reiner of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Chris T. (Vanessa) Harrison of Chicago; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 son, Ernest Jr., her parents, Charles Faylor and Mildred Hoffman; and 2 siblings.
Joanne was a working wife and mother. Before retiring, she was a secretary to the Dean of EPCHS. She had previously worked at Logan Printing Company and Sears.
Joanne was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria for many years and for the past 40+ years at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Joanne had a strong faith and beamed when her children and grandchildren were baptized and celebrated their First Holy Communion.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and actively served dinners at Hilton Lodge in East Peoria. She loved golfing, crocheting, playing cards socially with family and friends and was an avid Cubs Fan. Her love of family was evidenced as she cheered on her children and grandchildren throughout the years, whether it be at a sporting event, school or church function.
Memorial services for Joanne will be at 12 p.m. on May 11 at First English
Lutheran Church in Peoria, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan H. Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Swan Lake at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to her church. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019