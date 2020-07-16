Joanne M. Svymbersky
WASHINGTON - Joanne M. Svymbersky, 86, of Washington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Joanne was born July 10, 1934 in Peoria, a daughter of James and Gladys (Strassburger) Powell. She married James Svymbersky on Sept. 1, 1956 in Peoria. He survives. Also surviving are their four children, Cheryl (Jim) Peck of Germantown Hills, Deborah (Mark) Shanahan of East Peoria, David (Nita) Svymbersky of Mackinaw and Matthew (Corri) Svymbersky of Portland; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Peck, Chelsea Peck, Jennifer (Caleb) Gray, Ryan Shanahan, Danielle (John Paul) McKean, Michael Shanahan, Morgan Rekart (Svymbersky) and Isabella Rekart (Svymbersky); five great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Powell of Peoria, and Daniel Powell of Scottsdale, AZ; and one sister, Jackie Gard.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jim Powell and Jerry Powell.
Joanne worked at Caterpillar for 8 years and then worked at the Peoria Public Library for 17 years. She was a former member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and a current member of St. Patrick Church in Washington. She enjoyed spending her time doing numerous volunteer activities.
Jim and Joanne worked with the Missionaries of Charity at their soup kitchen for many years. Joanne was a Missionaries of Charity Oblate.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria with a recitation of the rosary at 5:45 pm. People coming to the visitation and funeral will be required to wear facial coverings. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Washington, IL. Father Johnathan Steffen will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick School at 100 Harvey St. Washington, IL 61571 or to St. Mark's School at 711 N. Underhill St. Peoria, IL 61606.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
