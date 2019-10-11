|
Joanne M. Vaughn
MINONK - Joanne M. Vaughn, 86, of Minonk, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday Oct.10, 2019 at Snyder Village Metamora.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct.15, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk with Pastor Joy Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, who are in charge of arrangements, and from 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at church. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge Metamora, IL 61548.
Joanne McLean was born at Storks' Nest Hospital in Tucson, Arizona on Jan. 17, 1933, to Joseph R. and Elsie A. Crandall McLean. She married Richard Vaughn in Pekin on May 2, 1953. He passed away in 2003 Surviving are her children, Vicki Long (Jon Gillespie), East Peoria; Mike (Theresa) Vaughn, Washington; Lori (Dave) Kapraun, Minonk; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Pat) McLean; 3 foreign exchange students, Suha, Jordan; WeeLee Chia (Meng Huat), Malaysia; Teted, Indonesia. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard McLean.
Joanne was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk where she served in many facets. She had been an election judge in the past. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and knitting. Her greatest past time, however, was the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019