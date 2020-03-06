|
Joanne Scott
EAST PEORIA — Joanne Delores Scott, 88, of East Peoria passed away at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born January 30, 1932, in Peoria to Grover and Mary (Auer) Ball, she married Arthur Marion Scott on May 20, 1950, in Peoria. He survives.
Surviving are three children, Linda (Bruce) Henricks and Victoria Courtouise, both of Creve Coeur, and David (Marlee) Scott of Washington; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson and six siblings.
Joanne worked at PARC as a teacher's aide for 10 years.
She was a member of Saint Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria.
Joanne had volunteered at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in East Peoria for 15 years. She will be remembered for being generous, compassionate, genuine, and caring. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Her graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Father John Steffen will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Monica's Catholic Church, 303 Campanile Drive, East Peoria, Illinois 61611.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020