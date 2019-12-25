|
|
Joanne Zaborac
HANNA CITY -- Joanne Zaborac, 86, of Hanna City, passed away at 8:50 AM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1933 in Peoria to William and Charity (Braun) Kitselman. She married Ron Zaborac on October 14, 1950 in Bartonville, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Robyn (Nancy) Zaborac of Yantis, TX, Cindy (Michael) Bond of Anderson, IN, Scott (Glenda) Zaborac of Arlington, TX, Tammy (Michael) Chatten of Farmington, IL; five grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Dorothy James, Irene Wittikiend, Jean Rinkenberger, and Betty Schroeder, and one grandson, Joel Billy Zaborac.
Joanne worked at Szolds Department Store from 1969-1987, she later worked at Wildlife Prairie Park gift shop/country store as a supervisor from 1989-2009.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to Wildlife Prairie Park. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019