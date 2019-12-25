Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Zaborac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Zaborac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Zaborac Obituary
Joanne Zaborac
HANNA CITY -- Joanne Zaborac, 86, of Hanna City, passed away at 8:50 AM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1933 in Peoria to William and Charity (Braun) Kitselman. She married Ron Zaborac on October 14, 1950 in Bartonville, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Robyn (Nancy) Zaborac of Yantis, TX, Cindy (Michael) Bond of Anderson, IN, Scott (Glenda) Zaborac of Arlington, TX, Tammy (Michael) Chatten of Farmington, IL; five grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Dorothy James, Irene Wittikiend, Jean Rinkenberger, and Betty Schroeder, and one grandson, Joel Billy Zaborac.
Joanne worked at Szolds Department Store from 1969-1987, she later worked at Wildlife Prairie Park gift shop/country store as a supervisor from 1989-2009.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to Wildlife Prairie Park. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -