Joe G. Winslow
PEORIA – Joseph George Winslow, age 88, passed away on January 21, 2020. He fought a brave battle for his life with cancer for more than 4 years, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Dorothea (Thea) Remmel Winslow, who died in 2017.
Joe was born in Peoria, Illinois on July 14, 1931. Joe and his parents, Joseph and Ruth Howe Wolschlag, his grandparents, George and Lillian Wolschlag together with his wife's parents, Charles and Matilda Howe, all lived in Peoria.
Joe began college at Bradley University, but when his parents moved to Pasadena, California, Joe enrolled at Pasadena City College. His first job was as a salesman/engineer. His employer suggested that he change his last name to make it easier on his clients, and he changed his last name to Winslow in 1952.
Joe continued his college studies and enrolled in Air Force ROTC. He graduated from college and held the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1954. He began active duty at Parks Air Force Base in Pleasanton, CA and attended Squadron Officer School in 1959. The Air Force recognized Joe's abilities and dedication and sent him to the Engineer School at San Diego State college, from which he graduated. His next assignment was as a Civil Engineer at Hickam Air Force Base near Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii. It was there that he met Dorothea Remmel Hay, and their romance began.
The premier Engineering group in the Air Force is the Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (Red Horse). After commanding the 56th Civil Engineering Squadron, Joe was assigned to the Red Horse in 1968 and served in Thailand, receiving a Legion of Merit Award. He served as the Commander of the Red Horse in Thailand and Korea in 1975-76. In the interim, Joe had been assigned as an Air Force Inspector General team based in San Bernadino, CA – it was during that assignment that Joe and Thea were married.
A four year assignment to Mather Air Force Base introduced Joe and Thea to the foothills of California. Thea was reminded of her childhood home in Romania and a plan for retirement was born. Joe retired from the Air Force as a Colonel in 1976, the found land in El Dorado County and built their dream home with a magnificent view of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Joe was asked to become General Services Director for El Dorado County in 1980, and he remained in that capacity until 1993 when true retirement became the new dream. Joe and Thea perfected their gardens, fed all the birds and made plans to see much of the world. They visited Hawaii annually and Joe made certain that all of Thea's dreams came true. After Thea's passing, Joe named their home 'Villa Dora' – and continued to maintain the home while feeding the birds.
Joseph George Winslow was a friendly, generous man – always giving to others. He will be truly missed. He will be interred in Peoria, Illinois next to Thea, his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Friends and family will be present, and surely he will rest in peace. Family and friends may gather at The Wilton Mortuary at noon on January 27, 2020. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 at Lutheran Cemetery with the Reverend Howard Love officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post #2.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020