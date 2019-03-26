|
Joe Ingersoll
MACKINAW - Joe "Joey" Ingersoll, 43, of Mackinaw passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on February 11, 1976, in Springfield to Joe D. and Debbie Lusher Ingersoll. He married Jane on July 7, 2012, in Mackinaw, and she survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Joe (Debbie) Ingersoll of Mason City; his grandmother, Florine Ingersoll of Mason City; five children, Clayton Dixon of Lincoln, Brady Ingersoll of Mason City, Randi Moore of Mackinaw, Julia Ingersoll of Mason City and Alaina Moore of Mackinaw; one grandson, Isaac Dixon of Lincoln; one brother, John Ingersoll of San Jose; and one sister, Jennifer (Josh) Klepfer of Ocala, FL.
Joe was raised on the family farm in San Jose and graduated from Illini Central in Mason City. He was in the Heating and Cooling business for almost 20 years. He co-owned the family business, Griffin Heating and Cooling in Peoria. Joe was passionate about helping people and mentoring others in the trade.
He was very supportive of the Mackinaw School District and St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Joe enjoyed baseball and was a lifelong New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs fan. He had a love for cars and loved restoring his 1970 Camaro. Joe had a great love for his family.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Frank Brozenec will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019