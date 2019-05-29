|
Joe Owens
PEORIA - Deacon Joe Louis Owens, 77, of Peoria, Illinois, transitioned from earth to glory on the evening of Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
His life began on August 25, 1941, in Ripley, Tennessee, born to Albert and Mary (Lackey) Owens.
Joe retired in 1997 after working 28 years in the Custodial Services at Illinois Central College.
Joe was a faithful deacon at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, where he served under Pastor Charles E. Johnson Sr.
Joe leaves to cherish his legacy, 13 children, Elder Deloris (Thomas) Carter, Pauline Mason, Eddie (Mary) Walker, Stephany (Elder Reginald), Maria (Steve) Jefferson, Eddie Freeman, TJ Cummings, Jerelene Ross and Cynthia Cummings, all of Peoria, IL, Martha (Tommy) Leonard, Albert Freeman and John Cummings, all of Decatur, IL, and Wylene Cliff of Honolulu, HI; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Services celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles E. Johnson Sr. officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service. Entombment will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service in Decatur, www.walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019